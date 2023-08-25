background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
SATURDAY, August 26, 2023
nationthailand

Rain for most of Thailand

Rain for most of Thailand
FRIDAY, August 25, 2023

Isolated storms and scattered showers, some of them heavy, will affect parts of the northeastern, central, eastern and lower southern regions today, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas.

In the next 24 hours, a monsoon trough will pass through the Mekong River Basin and the upper parts of Laos and merge with a low-pressure system over the upper part of Vietnam. Meanwhile, the southwestern monsoon will continue to affect the Andaman Sea, most of Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Wave height in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand is expected to reach 1 metre, and will be higher in thunderstorms.

TAGS
weatherRains
RELATED
nationthailand