Rain for most of Thailand

In the next 24 hours, a monsoon trough will pass through the Mekong River Basin and the upper parts of Laos and merge with a low-pressure system over the upper part of Vietnam. Meanwhile, the southwestern monsoon will continue to affect the Andaman Sea, most of Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Wave height in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand is expected to reach 1 metre, and will be higher in thunderstorms.