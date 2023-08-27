Speedboat operators battle for baht from tourists in Pattaya twice in one day

A local resident, who asked not to be named, said brawls over customers are frequent among speedboat operators at Bali Hai Cape. In fact, the fight in the afternoon was the second of the day, the source said, adding that the first one occurred in the morning.

They were fighting over customers who wanted to travel by speedboat to the island, the local resident explained.

Brawling speed boat operators do not enhance Pattaya's image among tourists, and even though no one was injured during the fight on Saturday afternoon, relevant agencies should step in to bring an end to the battles for baht from tourists before they escalate, the source advised.