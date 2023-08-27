Pattaya nightlife euphoria short-lived; Round-the-clock drinking not permitted
Those who got high on the notion that Pattaya was included in a royal decree last week allowing nightspots in Eastern Airport City to remain open around the clock were knocked back down to Earth on Sunday.
Deputy government spokeswoman Traisulee Traisoranakul delivered the blow.
The decree is restricted to Eastern Airport City, a zone inside the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), but many people misinterpreted the decree to include places outside the developing city surrounding U-Tapao International Airport.
Pattaya is not within the boundaries of Eastern Airport City, Traisulee said.
The misunderstanding may have been sparked by some TV stations that showed owners and patrons of Pattaya night spots jumping for joy after hearing fake news about the decree.
Traisulee said the royal decree was published to enforce an EEC policy committee announcement from 2018 that defined the boundaries of Eastern Airport City.
Pattaya, Chon Buri’s provincial capital, and Rayong lie outside the boundaries of the 6,500-rai zone around U-Tapao International Airport.
The approval for entertainment venues inside the airport to operate 24 hours a day was similar to existing practices inside other international airports, such as Suvarnabhumi International Airport and Don Mueang International Airport, Traisulee said.
Flights land and take off at U-Tapao throughout the day so 24-hour services must be available, she explained.
The decree will allow the airport to expand its services to attract more tourists and investors to the EEC, she added.
She said the development of the U-Tapao into Eastern Airport City is part of the infrastructure development to promote the EEC.
U-Tapao will be linked to Suvarnhabhumi and Don Mueang by high-speed railway and the three airports together will be able to handle 200 million passengers a year. This will also turn Thailand into the aviation gateway for Southeast Asia, Traisulee said.
The development of the Eastern Airport City includes:
- A new passenger terminal
- A new trade and land transportation centre
- A centre for aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul
- A cargo village and free-trade zone, and
- An aviation training centre.