Pattaya nightlife euphoria short-lived; Round-the-clock drinking not permitted

The misunderstanding may have been sparked by some TV stations that showed owners and patrons of Pattaya night spots jumping for joy after hearing fake news about the decree.

Traisulee said the royal decree was published to enforce an EEC policy committee announcement from 2018 that defined the boundaries of Eastern Airport City.

Pattaya, Chon Buri’s provincial capital, and Rayong lie outside the boundaries of the 6,500-rai zone around U-Tapao International Airport.

The approval for entertainment venues inside the airport to operate 24 hours a day was similar to existing practices inside other international airports, such as Suvarnabhumi International Airport and Don Mueang International Airport, Traisulee said.