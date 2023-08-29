Storms and heavy rain to affect most of Thailand this week

The department said the conditions were due to the strong monsoon trough lying across the North, Central and Northeast regions and the strong southwest monsoon prevailing across the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf.

The severe conditions could cause flash floods and overflows, especially along waterways and lowlands. Caution is advised.

Wave height in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf could rise to 2-3 metres and more than 3 metres in thundershowers. Small boats in these areas should keep ashore until Sunday and stay tuned for weather updates, the department said.



The areas to be affected by heavy to very heavy rains are as follows:



Tuesday

North: Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun

Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani

East: Chanthaburi and Trat

South: Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket