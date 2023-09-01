Thai govt urged to provide more care to the elderly as population ages

Dr Pattarapol Jungsomjedpaisarn was speaking at the opening of the 'Wellness & Travel Fair 2023” in Bangkok.

Supporting an elderly-friendly environment is crucial for improving the quality of life for both the elderly people and their families, he said, adding that this includes proactive healthcare through the use of technology and innovation to reduce the risk of illness.

Elevating the healthcare industry opens opportunities for Thai entrepreneurs, Pattarapo said. Thailand is recognised as a primary healthcare hub in Asia and a destination for medical tourists, he added.

The annual health and lifestyle exhibition is organised by N C C Management and Development Co Ltd, the Thai Medical and Health Tourism Association, and the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Institute. The three-day exhibit, Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, ends on September 2.

Sakchai Pattarapreechakul, executive director of N C C Management and Development said that Thailand's commitment to becoming a regional health and wellness hub directly impacts individuals and communities, the economy, and the country's global competitiveness.

As Thailand moves towards an ageing society, businesses focused on elderly healthcare will continue to grow, Sakchai said.