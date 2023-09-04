Turning Bangkok into hub for foreign businesses will benefit everybody, says Chadchart

This ambitious initiative aims to create jobs, generate income and distribute benefits across various sectors.

On Saturday, Chadchart said he will discuss strategies with the new government, including transforming Bangkok into a centre for international firms, as well as addressing pressing issues like traffic management, congestion, BTS fares and debt burdens.

“One of the crucial policies that requires attention and is in line with the government’s policy is to make Bangkok a centre for international firms. The economy is what shapes the city, generating income and attracting a labour force. Hence, getting international companies to set up bases here will be beneficial for everyone, from the hospitality sector to taxi drivers, restaurants, farmers and more,” he said.

Chadchart also highlighted the evolving nature of investment, which is shifting away from traditional industrial sectors towards the service sector, financial services, startups and innovation businesses.

To attract investors Bangkok aims to collaborate with both the government and the Board of Investment, he said, adding that City Hall is currently in discussion with foreign chambers of commerce and foreign investors.

“We plan to create a One-Stop Service centre to streamline the investment process, including the creation of a film office. We need to discuss this possibility with the government. Bangkok is currently viewed as a very liveable city, with several factors favouring it, like affordable office spaces, international schools and hospitals capable of supporting personnel from international companies. This is a golden opportunity for Bangkok’s economic growth,” the governor said.