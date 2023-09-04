Rise in Monkeypox cases among young people: DDC
The Department of Disease Control (DDC) today revealed a surge in cases of Monkeypox among young people, with 16 cases reported in August and the youngest patient just 16 years old.
The situation concerning Monkeypox patients is becoming increasingly concerning as cases continue to rise. The majority of diagnoses are among young people, and most of them are due to sexual contact with unfamiliar individuals or having multiple sexual partners.
In mid-August, the DDC reported infections in 19 provinces. Bangkok is considered of particular concern, as almost 100 cases have been detected. According to the Department of Disease Control, from January 1 to August 15 this year, 217 cases of Monkeypox were confirmed in Thailand, 30 in foreigners and 187 in Thais, with ages ranging from 20 to 64 years.
DDC director-general Dr Tharet Krutnairawiwong said that of August 31, there have been 316 reported cases and one fatality, a patient with underlying immunodeficiency. The statistics of the cases are as follows:
- Male cases with high-risk sexual behaviour: 271 cases (85.8%)
- Cases with HIV infection: 143 cases (45.3%)
- Thai citizens: 277 cases
- Foreigners: 36 cases
- Unspecified nationality: 3 cases
- Most cases are located in Bangkok (198 cases), Chonburi (22 cases), Nonthaburi (17 cases), and Samut Prakan (12 cases).
- Most patients are aged 30-39 years (152 cases), followed by 20-29 years (85 cases), and 28 amongst those aged between 15 and 24.
Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, the DDC’s deputy director-general, added that the risk of infection among young people is increasing rapidly. In the past four months, almost all cases have been among Thais infected in country. He stressed that young people need to protect themselves with knowledge and understanding to reduce the risk of contracting the disease.
Regarding disease observation, symptoms, and skin conditions, it is recommended to monitor the body of sexual partners for flat or raised rashes, clear fluid-filled blisters, pustules, and scabs. These symptoms are often found around the genital organs, arms, legs, hands, and feet, as well as the torso and head. Before the onset of these symptoms, patients often experience a fever along with other symptoms such as swollen lymph nodes, sore throat, headache, muscle aches, and back pain.
If there is suspicion of Monkeypox infection, it is advised to see a doctor for diagnosis and treatment. Infected individuals should separate themselves from family members at home or their workplace, avoid sharing drinking containers with others, and wear face masks at all times during illness. Cleaning and sanitising clothes, bedding, and personal items should be done separately, and disinfection with agents like hypochlorite and soap should be used.
The Department of Disease Control will continue to closely monitor the disease as an average of one to three cases are detected monthly, Dr Sophon added.