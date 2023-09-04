Rise in Monkeypox cases among young people: DDC

The situation concerning Monkeypox patients is becoming increasingly concerning as cases continue to rise. The majority of diagnoses are among young people, and most of them are due to sexual contact with unfamiliar individuals or having multiple sexual partners.

In mid-August, the DDC reported infections in 19 provinces. Bangkok is considered of particular concern, as almost 100 cases have been detected. According to the Department of Disease Control, from January 1 to August 15 this year, 217 cases of Monkeypox were confirmed in Thailand, 30 in foreigners and 187 in Thais, with ages ranging from 20 to 64 years.

DDC director-general Dr Tharet Krutnairawiwong said that of August 31, there have been 316 reported cases and one fatality, a patient with underlying immunodeficiency. The statistics of the cases are as follows:

- Male cases with high-risk sexual behaviour: 271 cases (85.8%)

- Cases with HIV infection: 143 cases (45.3%)

- Thai citizens: 277 cases

- Foreigners: 36 cases

- Unspecified nationality: 3 cases

- Most cases are located in Bangkok (198 cases), Chonburi (22 cases), Nonthaburi (17 cases), and Samut Prakan (12 cases).

- Most patients are aged 30-39 years (152 cases), followed by 20-29 years (85 cases), and 28 amongst those aged between 15 and 24.

Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, the DDC’s deputy director-general, added that the risk of infection among young people is increasing rapidly. In the past four months, almost all cases have been among Thais infected in country. He stressed that young people need to protect themselves with knowledge and understanding to reduce the risk of contracting the disease.