EU diplomat highlights Europe’s commitment to global energy transformation in bid for net-zero emissions

Sara Rezoagli, charge d’affaires of the EU delegation to Thailand, said at the “Road to Net Zero: Business Opportunities and Challenges” seminar hosted by Thansettakij.com on Tuesday, that the report warns of temperatures rising by 1.1 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels.

The report was written by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Experts stress that this is the last, limited opportunity to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius as set by the Paris Agreement. If this target is exceeded, it will result in irreversible damages and cascading consequences including more heatwaves, wildfires and rising sea levels.

“This summer, regions around the world are experiencing extreme weather conditions,” Rezoagli said, citing data from the World Meteorological Organisation.

The European Copernicus Climate Change Service has also noted that July was the hottest month ever recorded.

With rising global temperatures, natural disasters like wildfires in Greece and Italy have devastated nearly 1.25 million acres, marking a 40% increase over the previous decade.

In Asia, meanwhile, prolonged droughts and high temperatures have pushed up the use of water and electricity, and are threatening economic stability, especially for vulnerable groups like the elderly and children.

Global warming has already had an adverse impact on Thailand, particularly in the agricultural sector, as well as vital industries and supply chains.