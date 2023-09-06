Cambodia,Thailand unite to combat transnational crime
The National Police Forces of Cambodia and Thailand have solidified their commitment to enhance cooperation in tackling transnational crimes.
The pledge aims to bolster peace and order in both nations by fostering a stronger collaborative initiative.
National Police chief Sar Thet met with Surachate Hakparn, Thailand’s deputy National Police chief on September 4. The purpose of the meeting was to further deepen ties with Thai police, as confirmed by the Ministry of Interior.
“We expressed a desire to strengthen our joint efforts in combating cross-border crimes,” Hakparn said.
Thet acknowledged the spirit of unity displayed by the Asean police community and expressed his thanks for the visit. He reiterated the shared resolve to intensify coordination in addressing various illegal activities.
Am Sam Ath, deputy director for monitoring at the rights group LICADHO, voiced concerns over crime-related challenges. He highlighted matters involving drug offences, human trafficking, and money laundering.
Ath stressed the importance of international cooperation, especially among nations bordering the Kingdom, to effectively resolve these issues.
“Strengthening the implementation of laws, particularly the safe village-commune policy, is essential to addressing these topics. Enhanced partnership with relevant stakeholders is crucial,” he said.
Prime Minister Hun Manet endorsed the ongoing collaboration between the countries in countering transborder offences.
During bilateral discussions with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the 43rd Asean Summit, held in Indonesia on September 4, Manet advocated for continued and intensified cohesion in counterterrorism operations and addressing unlawful cross-jurisdictional activities.
