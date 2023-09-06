Cambodia,Thailand unite to combat transnational crime

National Police chief Sar Thet met with Surachate Hakparn, Thailand’s deputy National Police chief on September 4. The purpose of the meeting was to further deepen ties with Thai police, as confirmed by the Ministry of Interior.

“We expressed a desire to strengthen our joint efforts in combating cross-border crimes,” Hakparn said.

Thet acknowledged the spirit of unity displayed by the Asean police community and expressed his thanks for the visit. He reiterated the shared resolve to intensify coordination in addressing various illegal activities.