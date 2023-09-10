Prepare for two days of downpours, weather department warns

The downpours are caused by a monsoon trough passing through the North and Northeast. The east will be hardest hit and there is a risk of flooding in the region, the department said. Residents of the region are being advised to be prepared for flash floods and fast-flowing rivers and streams.

The monsoon trough will move towards the southern part of the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand over the next 24 hours, bringing increased rainfall to all regions.

People living in hilly and low-lying regions should be alert for possible flash floods.

Waves could exceed two metres in height in the Andaman Sea and upper parts of the Gulf of Thailand during thunderstorms, the department warned, urging pilots of small vessels to exercise caution.