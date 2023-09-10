Prepare for spectacular Comet Nishimura as it nears Earth next week

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) has meticulously mapped out a timetable to witness this cosmic spectacle.

Discovered a few weeks ago by Japanese astronomer Hideo Nishimura, the comet has swiftly become a sensation in the world of astronomy. It is hurtling towards its closest encounter with Earth on Tuesday (September 12), though it will reach its true splendour on September 17, when it will shine at its brightest.

What makes this celestial phenomenon particularly remarkable is that you won’t need sophisticated equipment to witness it – the naked eye will suffice.

The journey of the comet was revealed when dedicated Japanese astronomer Nishimura trained his lens towards the heavens in the early hours of August 11.

To his amazement, he spotted an enigmatic object among the stars in the Gemini constellation. Subsequent observations confirmed that this was indeed an undiscovered comet, marked by its slight positional shift.

Nishimura promptly reported his discovery to the Minor Planet Centre, the official body responsible for validating such celestial findings in our solar system.