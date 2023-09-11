Policeman, among suspects in killing of police officer, ‘commits suicide’

Pol Colonel Wachira Yaothaisong was among the 25 police officers present at the birthday party of Praween Chankhlai, an influential figure in Nakhon Pathom — also known as "Kamnan Nok”— when police officer Pol Major Siwakorn Saibua was shot dead last Wednesday.

The incident reportedly stemmed from an argument over a promotion. According to eyewitnesses, Praween’s henchman, Thananchai Manmak, allegedly came up to the dining table and opened fire on Siwakorn.