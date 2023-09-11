Policeman, among suspects in killing of police officer, ‘commits suicide’
The direct subordinate of a highway police officer, who was shot dead at a birthday party last week, committed suicide at his residence on Monday afternoon, according to police.
Pol Colonel Wachira Yaothaisong was among the 25 police officers present at the birthday party of Praween Chankhlai, an influential figure in Nakhon Pathom — also known as "Kamnan Nok”— when police officer Pol Major Siwakorn Saibua was shot dead last Wednesday.
The incident reportedly stemmed from an argument over a promotion. According to eyewitnesses, Praween’s henchman, Thananchai Manmak, allegedly came up to the dining table and opened fire on Siwakorn.
Subsequent investigation showed that the gun used to kill Siwakorn belonged to one of the police officers present at the party. All 25 police officers who attended the event were summoned for questioning.
Following that, arrest warrants were issued for six of them after being accused of aiding the alleged culprits and destroying evidence. They were arrested on Monday morning.
On Monday at around 2pm, Wachira, who was one of the suspects, reportedly shot himself dead at his home in Pathum Thani province.
Police suggested that Wachira's suspected suicide was most likely caused by stress as he had previously been diagnosed as suffering from depression.
According to reports, Wachira came under fire from the public as he was the one who had invited Siwakorn to the party.