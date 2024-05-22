Sports authority readies up to 15 bn baht for two mega projects

The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) on Tuesday unveiled plans for two mega projects: Upgrading the 50,000-seat Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok into a “smart stadium”, and building a new sports complex in Chon Buri province to serve as the new national stadium.

SAT governor Kongsak Yodmanee said the overhaul of Rajamangala is estimated to cost up to 5 billion baht and involves upgrading the security system and smart facilities within the arena in Bangkok’s Hua Mak area.

He said the upgrade to the 36-year-old stadium that has hosted major sport events, including the 13th Asian Games in 1998 is long overdue.

A landmark of the capital, Rajamangala has also served as the venue for concerts by world-renowned artists in Thailand as part of their world tour, including BLACKPINK, Harry Styles, Jay Chou, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and BamBam.

“SAT will invite private partners to invest in making Rajamangala more modern, so it can proudly represent Thailand to international audiences,” he said, adding that the bidding process should start around year-end.