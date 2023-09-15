Heavy rain forecast for much of Thailand

The continuing heavy rainfall is caused by the strong monsoon influences over the lower northern, upper central, and northeastern regions of Thailand. Additionally, the monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand is contributing to moderate to heavy rain coverage, affecting various parts of the country, including the eastern region.

As for the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, wave height will reach 1-2 metres, more in areas with thunderstorms.

The southern region will experience less rainfall compared to other regions, with some rain expected in areas affected by the monsoon. Wind conditions will remain moderate.

From September 15-17, the monsoon trough will move down to affect the lower northern, northeastern, and upper central regions of Thailand. This, along with a low-pressure area covering the northeastern region, will lead to increased rainfall in northern parts of the country, especially the western part of the northern region (Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak, Kanchanaburi). Preparedness for heavy and accumulated rainfall is recommended.

From September 18-23, rainfall will decrease, mainly in the lower northeastern, upper central, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, eastern, and upper southern regions, as the influence of the low-pressure system diminishes.

The department is also reporting the development of a depression in the Pacific Ocean, but it is far from Thailand and its path and potential impacts have yet to be determined.