Asean mechanism should solve Myanmar crisis: Foreign Minister
Thailand will adhere to the Asean mechanism to create peace and promote democracy in Myanmar, Foreign Minister Panpree Pahitanukorn said on Thursday.
He said the crisis in Myanmar since the military coup in 2021 is considered an internal affair which should be resolved under the country's laws and the Asean mechanism.
“Asean should not be denied as there is still unity in the region,” he said, adding that the bloc also has a Five-Point Consensus for peace in place. Thailand will discuss with fellow Asean members the best approaches to create peace in Myanmar, he said.
The consensus calls for an immediate end to violence and dialogue among all parties, mediation of dialogue by Asean’s special envoy, provision of Asean humanitarian aid, and a visit by the bloc’s special envoy to meet all parties in the conflict.
Asked if Thailand will hold informal meetings with Myanmar, Panpree said these could be held if and when necessary but stressed that Thailand must consult with Asean first.
Thailand can hold informal meetings online without holding face-to-face meetings, he added.
“Thailand would want to consult Asean before talking with Myanmar," he said, adding that high-ranking Thai and Myanmar officials are now able to discuss drug smuggling and human trafficking.
He added that Thailand is working on humanitarian diplomacy in line with Asean principles, such as promoting democracy and human rights.