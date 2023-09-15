Asean mechanism should solve Myanmar crisis: Foreign Minister

He said the crisis in Myanmar since the military coup in 2021 is considered an internal affair which should be resolved under the country's laws and the Asean mechanism.

“Asean should not be denied as there is still unity in the region,” he said, adding that the bloc also has a Five-Point Consensus for peace in place. Thailand will discuss with fellow Asean members the best approaches to create peace in Myanmar, he said.

The consensus calls for an immediate end to violence and dialogue among all parties, mediation of dialogue by Asean’s special envoy, provision of Asean humanitarian aid, and a visit by the bloc’s special envoy to meet all parties in the conflict.