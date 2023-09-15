Tak school forced to suspend classes after heavy fighting in Myanmar

The latest round of armed clashes broke out on Friday morning between Myanmar’s government troops and resistance forces from the Karen National Union and the People's Defence Force.

The battle occurred about two kilometres from the Thailand-Myanmar border and involved the use of mortar shelling. Explosions could be heard on the Thai side of the border.

The latest round of fighting on the Myanmar side came after resistance forces launched attacks on the government troops base.

The administrators of Thanphuying Wilai Amatayakun School in Tak’s Um Phang district, which is located near the border area, decided to send their students home in the interests of their safety. Many parents were seen arriving at the school to pick up their children.



