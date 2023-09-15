Sex, drugs and bid-rigging: How ‘influential figures’ thrive in Thailand

Praween is well known for his frequent parties and the people who attend them: Police, government officials and local celebrities. He also runs a business that bids for many government projects.

Praween surrendered to police on September 7 and was detained on September 9.

Investigators opposed granting him bail because he had been a "kamnan" (sub-district headman) for nine years. As a kamnan, he had the authority to arrest or conduct an investigation in areas under his control. He also has close ties with police officers in many other areas.