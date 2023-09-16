Traffy Fondue set for expansion and upgrade to improve digital government

She made the remark during a ceremony at the ministry’s headquarters in Bangkok to hand out certificates to 190 government agencies for using Traffy Fondue to resolve issues raised by people.

​She also thanked the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) for introducing Traffy Fondue, but added that some government agencies had not yet applied the platform.

The government will work on decentralisation to enable agencies to serve people in each province, she said, adding that it will apply modern technologies to increase efficiency, ensure transparency, reduce costs and promote digital government.