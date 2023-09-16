Traffy Fondue set for expansion and upgrade to improve digital government
Government agencies should use the Traffy Fondue platform to more efficiently solve issues for people and promote digital government, Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Supamas Issaraphakdi said on Friday.
She made the remark during a ceremony at the ministry’s headquarters in Bangkok to hand out certificates to 190 government agencies for using Traffy Fondue to resolve issues raised by people.
She also thanked the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) for introducing Traffy Fondue, but added that some government agencies had not yet applied the platform.
The government will work on decentralisation to enable agencies to serve people in each province, she said, adding that it will apply modern technologies to increase efficiency, ensure transparency, reduce costs and promote digital government.
Meanwhile, NSTDA director Chukit Limpichamnong said Traffy Fondue was developed to make receiving complaints and city management more efficient.
He explained that more than 10,400 agencies have used the platform, including more than 1,300 municipalities and more than 1,800 subdistrict administrative organisations.
Chukit said that agencies in 14 provinces are using the platform: Bangkok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Ubon Ratchathani, Khon Kaen, Phayao, Lamphun, Prachinburi, Phuket, Phetchabun, Samut Prakan, Saraburi, Chiang Mai, Lampang, and Singbur.
He added that three more provinces – Trang, Nonthaburi, and Mae Hong Son – are preparing to use the platform.
“Traffy Fondue is necessary for developing e-government services to be accepted by customers in the digital era,” he said.
Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, who led the Traffy Fondue trend among Bangkokians, said 380,704 issues have been reported via the platform, of which 279,184 have been solved.
Most complaints related to roads (21%), followed by pedestrians (9%), lighting and security (6% each), cleanliness, floods and obstacles (5% each), drainage pipes and traffic (4% each), he explained.
“Traffy Fondue is important for decentralisation,” Chadchart said, adding that the platform enabled the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to meet city residents’ requests to solve problems.
To make it more efficient for tackling issues, Chadchart said the BMA aims to develop Traffy Fondue into “Traffy Fondue Plus”, focusing on four themes:
1. Good news: people can follow issues that could affect them
2. Good services: residents, especially vulnerable people, can access data and facilities
3. Good data: applying artificial intelligence to boost efficiency in data analysis and solving issues
4. Have fun: enabling people to become “active citizens” to participate in city development.