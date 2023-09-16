Royal Thai Army takes a ringside seat to promote Muay Thai internationally

“Lumpinee Boxing Stadium is collecting data for the Culture Ministry to list Muay Thai as Unesco’s World Heritage,” said Maj-General Sajja Suksumek, director of the Army Sports Development Centre.

He added that the stadium has signed a memorandum of understanding with a Chinese firm to publicise Muay Thai in six Chinese cities.

Sijja was appointed by the next Army chief, General Charoenchai Hinthao, to continue Army chief General Apirat Kongsompong’s plan to promote Muay Thai internationally.