Royal Thai Army takes a ringside seat to promote Muay Thai internationally
The Royal Thai Army on Saturday outlined its plan to promote Muay Thai internationally, and its springboard will be Bangkok’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.
“Lumpinee Boxing Stadium is collecting data for the Culture Ministry to list Muay Thai as Unesco’s World Heritage,” said Maj-General Sajja Suksumek, director of the Army Sports Development Centre.
He added that the stadium has signed a memorandum of understanding with a Chinese firm to publicise Muay Thai in six Chinese cities.
Sijja was appointed by the next Army chief, General Charoenchai Hinthao, to continue Army chief General Apirat Kongsompong’s plan to promote Muay Thai internationally.
Sajja noted that the boxing stadium on Rama IV Road was established in 1956. Previously, soldiers practiced Krabi-Krabong and Muay Thai as part of their military training, but the stadium was the first venue to introduce Muay Thai as a sport for public entertainment.
It subsequently moved to Ram Inthra Road, and was closed for two years and six months during the Covid-19 pandemic.
After the pandemic, the stadium was renovated to promote Muay Thai as a soft power. The government policy included adding a Muay Thai school and standardising three-round competitions for entertainment. Sajja said fighters need to improve their skills to entertain audiences.
Mixed martial arts and kickboxing fights are also held at the stadium to attract foreign nationals and younger Thais.
Lumpinee Boxing Stadium cooperates with government and private agencies, such as the Sports Association of Thailand and the Tourism Authority of Thailand, to promote Muay Thai internationally and attract foreign visitors to Thailand.
The Labour Ministry is responsible for creating the standards for boxing teachers, while Foreign Ministry is responsible for publicising Thai boxers, Sajja said.
“The global market needs Muay Thai,” he said.