Immigration police ready for surge in arrivals from China after free visa policy

Thatchai said National Police chief Pol General Damrongsak Kittiprapas had tasked him with following up on the preparations at international airports nationwide to support the government's tourism stimulus policy.

He said immigration police had been ordered to deploy 150 officers at immigration checkpoints to serve tourists from China and Kazakhstan, whose numbers are expected to increase to 500,000 and 15,000 per month, respectively.

An operations centre has been set up to boost efficiency in taking care of tourists. Special checkpoints would be set up for tourists from China and Kazakhstan, especially for those coming in big groups, he said.