Hopewell may seek appeal in expired compensation case

Speaking after the verdict, Hopewell's lawyers indicated that an appeal could be filed with the Supreme Administrative Court should Hopewell executives decide to do so.

The ruling is the latest twist in a decades-long saga case that has been going on for more than 30 years.

On April 22, 2019, the Supreme Administrative Court ordered the Transport Ministry and SRT to pay 27 billion baht in damages and accrued interest to Hopewell. The government responded by assigning Peeraphan Salirathviphak, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's advisor at that time, to work with the ministry to seek a new trial.

The new trial proceedings duly entered the Central Administrative Court. On September 18, 2023, the Court held a hearing and ruled that while Hopewell (Thailand) had the right to file a dispute case because the company had received a termination letter on January 30, 1998, this had to be done within five years from the date they knew or should have known about the matter, as stipulated in Section 51 of the Administrative Courts Act 1999. The right to claim by the plaintiff had therefore expired under the law.

Nirut Maneepan, the Governor of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), noted that the court’s ruling aligned with the previous decision by the Supreme Administrative Court regarding the statute of limitations and that therefore the government and the SRT might not have to pay the 27 billion baht compensation as previously ordered by the Supreme Administrative Court.