Man who allegedly killed his daughter, 2, suspected of murdering more of his children

Songsak (last name withheld), 46, was arrested after police on September 10 rescued two of his daughters, aged 12 and four, who had been locked up at an apartment in Phaholyothin Soi 48, in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district.

The girls were reportedly locked up in the bathroom and tortured by their father. The younger sibling has lost her sight due to alleged physical abuse, police said.

The alleged inhuman actions of the father were brought to light by a social media influencer, Kanthas Phongphaibulwet, who alerted the Bang Khen police and Thai media of suspected child abuse at the apartment.

While being questioned by the police, Songsak reportedly admitted that he had killed one daughter, a two-year-old, at the apartment in Bangkok in May this year.

Songsak and Sunan (last name withheld), 40, the girl’s mother who is his third wife, allegedly hit the girl so hard that she died.

The couple said they buried the toddler’s body with cement under the kitchen floor of Sunan’s house in Kamphaeng Phet’s Khanu Woralaksaburi district.