Man who allegedly killed his daughter, 2, suspected of murdering more of his children
Police believe that a man who admitted to killing his two-year-old daughter and burying her body under the kitchen floor at his wife’s house in Kamphaeng Phet province might have killed more of his children in a similar fashion.
Songsak (last name withheld), 46, was arrested after police on September 10 rescued two of his daughters, aged 12 and four, who had been locked up at an apartment in Phaholyothin Soi 48, in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district.
The girls were reportedly locked up in the bathroom and tortured by their father. The younger sibling has lost her sight due to alleged physical abuse, police said.
The alleged inhuman actions of the father were brought to light by a social media influencer, Kanthas Phongphaibulwet, who alerted the Bang Khen police and Thai media of suspected child abuse at the apartment.
While being questioned by the police, Songsak reportedly admitted that he had killed one daughter, a two-year-old, at the apartment in Bangkok in May this year.
Songsak and Sunan (last name withheld), 40, the girl’s mother who is his third wife, allegedly hit the girl so hard that she died.
The couple said they buried the toddler’s body with cement under the kitchen floor of Sunan’s house in Kamphaeng Phet’s Khanu Woralaksaburi district.
Police on Tuesday evening investigated the house and found the girl’s body, which was wrapped in garbage bags and buried about 70cm underground. Officials also found the car that the couple had used to transport the body from Bangkok.
Songsak admitted to having taken medication for his psychiatric conditions for several years.
Investigators found that he had had four wives and 10 children, their ages ranging from six months to 22 years.
Four of his children have been reported missing from 2013 to 2018. They were all from the second wife.
Songsak has three children with Sunan. One of the children was found locked up in the bathroom.