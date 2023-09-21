Storms, downpours to affect much of the country

These conditions are brought by the easterly and southeasterly winds over the lower Northeast and the East, as well as the weak southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea and western Thailand.

People in affected areas should beware of rain accumulation that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along foothills near waterways and lowlands. Road users should also take more caution during thundershowers.

Meanwhile, waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are about 1 metre high and more than 2 metres high in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, it advised.

The provinces most affected by thundershowers are as follows:

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.

Northeast: Loei, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Mukdahan, Yasothon. Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central: Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram and Bangkok metropolitan area.

East: Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Krabi, Trang and Satun.