Deloitte Thailand releases Global Gen Z and Millennial Survey 2023

Struggling to disconnect and create boundaries from work is a significant concern for Thai Gen Zs and millennials. Survey results reveal that 40% of millennials respond to work emails/messages outside of regular working hours daily, whereas 32% of Gen Zs typically face these 3-4 days per week. As a result, both generations feel stressed, with 72% of Thai Gen Zs and 63% of millennials feeling burnt out from demanding workloads. Other contributors to anxiety and stress include 1) long-term financial future concerns, 2) day-to-day finances, and 3) family health and welfare. This results in over 90% of Thai respondents placing importance on mental health support and policies when considering a potential employer, compared to the global average of around 80%.

Society

Over the past three years (2021-2023), there has been a downward trend in the satisfaction levels of both Thai Gen Zs and millennials with their organisation's societal impact. They feel that politicians, social justice and sustainability advocates, and TV news personalities are the top groups to have an essential or leading role in highlighting social issues in Thailand. Those with a less important role are entertainers, religious leaders, and sports stars.

82% of Thai Gen Z and 85% of millennial respondents believe they have the power to drive change in their organisations, greater than the global average of 58% and 55%. 75% of Thai Gen Zs and 52% of millennials have rejected an assignment, and 63% of Thai Gen Zs and 52% of millennials have rejected a potential employer based on their personal beliefs or ethics, which is higher than other countries in Southeast Asia.

For both generations, the top 3 factors selected as the most important to their sense of identity are 1) work (their primary job), 2) friends and family, and 3) secondary jobs. The top 3 factors selected as the things that impress them the most about peers are 1) their ability to live life on their terms, 2) their ability to maintain a positive work/life balance, and 3) their ambition to continue learning new skills.

Environment

When asked about their perception of climate change over the past month, 78% of Thai Gen Zs and 81% of millennials have felt worried or anxious. 80% and 83% of Thai Gen Zs and millennials are willing to pay more to purchase environmentally sustainable products or services, compared to around 60% of global respondents across both questions. Amongst both generations in Thailand, about 30% agree that large companies are taking action to protect the environment, compared to around 18% of global respondents.

The new generation believes that the top action they can take now to reduce their environmental impact is to avoid buying fast fashion products. The activities they intend to do in the future include 1) making their homes more energy efficient and 2) eating a vegetarian or vegan diet.

Both Thai Gen Zs and millennials feel their organisations should invest more resources to help combat climate change in the following areas 1) greening local communities and communities where they work, 2) educating/ training their employees about how to be more sustainable, and 3) providing employee subsidies for sustainable choices.

Ariya Phukfon, Executive Director, Deloitte Consulting, explained that "the survey results revealed that the new generation of Thais has significantly different dimensions of thinking than those of neighbouring countries or even the global average. Both generations of Thais have differing opinions surrounding many issues, especially once we break them down further. The management and development of human resources is becoming an increasingly intricate subject."

Chodok Panyavaranant, Manager, Clients & Markers, Deloitte Thailand, added that "comparing data across countries and over the years from locally and globally reveals changes in the overall picture and various trends that will lead to more efficient human resource planning."

Ariya concluded that "Deloitte has conducted the Gen Z and Millennial Survey for 12 consecutive years, and will continue to do so, to follow trends and changes amongst this group. It's important to remember that there is no 'one size fits all' solution. We must also consider the organization's specific context and nature in our pursuit."

To learn more about the Deloitte Global 2023 Gen Z and Millennial Survey and the Mental Health Deep Dive based on the findings visit here.

Methodology

The Deloitte Global 2023 Gen Z and Millennial Survey reflect the responses of 14,483 Generation Zs and 8,373 millennials (22,856 respondents in total), from 44 countries across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The survey was conducted using an online, self-complete-style interview. Fieldwork was completed between 29 November 2022 and 25 December 2022. In addition to the survey, in March 2023, qualitative interviews were conducted with 60 Gen Zs and millennials from Brazil, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, and the US In Thailand, 200 Generation Zs and 100 millennials are part of the respondents of the survey.

As defined in the study, Gen Z respondents were born between January 1995 and December 2004 and millennial respondents were born between January 1983 and December 1994.