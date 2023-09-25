Nobody outside Royal Thai Police ordered this, says Surachate

Surachate is one of two strong candidates for the post of commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police, which will have to be filled when Pol General Damrongsak Kittiprapas retires in four days.

Commandoes from the Police Cyber Taskforce showed up on Monday morning to search Surachate’s home and five other houses he had bought for his subordinates.

Surachate claimed that the leader of the operation had given misinformation to the court to obtain warrants to search the six houses he owns.

“There was something irregular. They deceived the court. The court did not know these houses belong to me. They only provided addresses when they sought the warrants, so the court did not know,” he said.