Nobody outside Royal Thai Police ordered this, says Surachate
Deputy National Police chief Pol General Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn said he believes the raids on the six houses he owns were motivated by politics within the police force.
Surachate is one of two strong candidates for the post of commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police, which will have to be filled when Pol General Damrongsak Kittiprapas retires in four days.
Commandoes from the Police Cyber Taskforce showed up on Monday morning to search Surachate’s home and five other houses he had bought for his subordinates.
Surachate claimed that the leader of the operation had given misinformation to the court to obtain warrants to search the six houses he owns.
“There was something irregular. They deceived the court. The court did not know these houses belong to me. They only provided addresses when they sought the warrants, so the court did not know,” he said.
“I believe preparations were being made for a while now. I don’t think anyone outside has a hand in this. It is politics within the police force,” he said.
Surachate spoke to the press just after 2pm, once the police team had left his house.
“I know who gave the order,” he said without elaborating. He just said that this incident did not demoralise him and that he would continue working on the cases he has on his desk.
Surachate has recently led investigations into several high-profile cases that have made him the subject of headlines. This prominence has led to speculation that he may be named Damrongsak’s successor.
“I’m in a good morale and will continue with cases I’m working on and will complete them,” he said.
Surachate added that he considered himself the second candidate for the post of National Police chief in terms of seniority and that he had no intention to overtake the first candidate.
“I’m No 2. The No 1 is still there, so I don’t intend to step over the line,” Surachate said.
However, he said, the final decision would be made by the PM and the people’s wishes based on his performance.
He added that he would continue working and would not cut down on his duties.
“I must tolerate hurt feelings and should not be shaken by difficulties. I’m not greedy,” he said.
As to whether he may be transferred to a post outside the Royal Thai Police, such as becoming secretary-general of the Narcotics Control Board, Surachate said he had not seen any such transfer orders.