Public Health Minister wants stringent regulations to control the use of cannabis

The use of marijuana was decriminalised by the previous government, but Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has said that his administration would ensure marijuana use would be restricted for medicinal purposes.

“The law [on the cannabis] would need to be rewritten,” Srettha told news media Bloomberg last week when he was in New York to attend a UN meeting.

Cholnan told reporters on Tuesday that the consumption of cannabis for reasons other than medical purposes required stringent regulations so as to prevent harm to people's health. He said cannabis contained narcotics at levels higher than what is allowed by law and posed a threat to the people's health.

He said the ministry had not included any action to deal with the cannabis situation in its “13 quick-win policies”, as the implementation of any step would need a long time, and require assistance from other departments, including the Ministry of Justice.