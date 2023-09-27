TikTok clip has netizens questioning standards used to hire foreign teachers

The clip shows two foreign women, possibly 18 years old, playfully pointing to captions that read: “You guys can’t just travel forever, when are you gonna go uni or get a job?

“Us in a random town in Thailand teaching kids with no qualifications.”

The netizen who shared the clip on social media demanded that the Department of Labour and Education Ministry address concerns about these women’s work permits.

Many social media users also questioned how much these foreign teachers get paid and how their salaries compare to those of local teachers.

In response to the queries, one of the “unqualified” teachers said she gets reimbursed for her flight to London (about 45,000 baht) and is provided with daily meals and accommodation.

It is believed that the school where these women are working is based in Nakhon Sawan, but The Nation was unable to reach it.

Meanwhile, to get a job teaching English in Thailand, candidates are required to have:

• A four-year degree in any field (master’s appreciated but not mandatory)

• A TEFL/TESOL certificate and accredited 120 course hours, plus teaching practice

• Clean criminal record

• Health certificate

• Non-immigrant visa

• At least 21 years old

• Work permit

• Teacher’s licence (not mandatory).