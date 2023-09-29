Tonight, let's worship the moon for beauty and good luck
This year, September 29 is considered the Mid-Autumn Festival, a day to worship the moon, according to the Chinese lunar calendar.
Chinese people believe that the moon is a symbol of femininity, tenderness, and gentleness, and, as a result, many families often have women take the lead in performing moon-worshipping rituals to seek blessings.
According to traditional Chinese beliefs, the moon is a source of Yin energy, representing the cool and watery element that enhances the beauty and vitality of women.
On the night of the Mid-Autumn Festival, when the moon is full, many Chinese women take various items such as cosmetics, accessories, and clothing to bathe in the moonlight. This is believed to enhance their inner Yin energy and bring good fortune.
Tips for harnessing Yin energy on the night of the Mid-Autumn Festival:
For women, bring your favourite cosmetics, accessories, or clothing to bathe in the moonlight, as it is believed it will enhance beauty and attract love and compassion from other people.
Additionally, water that captures moonlight can be stored in small bottles and used as a talisman or applied to objects to enhance their positive energy.
Items used for moon-worshiping include incense, candles, incense holders, silver and gold paper, moon worship paper, Guan Yin clothing, fresh flowers, tea, water, auspicious fruits, vegetarian food, mooncakes, lanterns, and personal items for moon bathing.
All idol-worshipping items are believed to bring good luck.
After completing the idol-worshipping ceremony, using the items that have undergone the ritual is believed to enhance charm and beauty.
The time for idol-worshipping is from 2pm onwards. Participants face east and pray for blessings related to love, compassion, and support from loved ones.
When the incense is nearly burned out, it is time to conclude the ceremony. Food offerings can be eaten. Water used for purification, as well as cosmetics and fragrances, can be used to enhance personal charm and luck.
This celebration reflects the deep cultural significance of the moon in Chinese culture. It is a time for family gatherings and expressing wishes for happiness and prosperity.
We wish you all the best in receiving what you ask from the moon.