Tonight, let's worship the moon for beauty and good luck

Chinese people believe that the moon is a symbol of femininity, tenderness, and gentleness, and, as a result, many families often have women take the lead in performing moon-worshipping rituals to seek blessings.

According to traditional Chinese beliefs, the moon is a source of Yin energy, representing the cool and watery element that enhances the beauty and vitality of women.

On the night of the Mid-Autumn Festival, when the moon is full, many Chinese women take various items such as cosmetics, accessories, and clothing to bathe in the moonlight. This is believed to enhance their inner Yin energy and bring good fortune.