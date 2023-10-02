Heavy rain to continue for 32 provinces

The weather conditions for the next 24 hours will be influenced by the monsoon trough passing through the northern and northeastern regions combining with the southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. A low-pressure area is also sitting over the central coast of Vietnam and will bring heavy rainfall to some parts of the northern, northeastern, central, and eastern regions.

People in these areas are advised to be on the alert for flash floods, especially in low-lying areas near flowing water and valleys. In the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to be 1-2 metres high, or higher in areas with thunderstorms. In the lower Andaman Sea and lower Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to be around 1 metre high. Small vessels are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.