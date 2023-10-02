Can duckweeds be raised in space? Thailand investigates

Synchrotron Light Research Institute (SLRI) beamline scientist Suttipong Wannapaiboon said on Sunday that the invention came about when Mahidol University's Faculty of Science asked the institute to cooperate on the Hypergravity Experiment Series (HyperGES).

He explained that the university is studying the response of the duckweed to simulated hypergravity conditions and had asked the institute to design a hypergravity-resistant box.

“The box must have an appropriate size for installation inside a hypergravity simulator at the ESTEC headquarters in the Netherlands,” he noted.