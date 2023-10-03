Heavy rain continues nationwide

A high-pressure system sitting over southern China is extending its influence over the northern and northeastern regions while the southwestern monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand and a low-pressure system covers the lower northeastern region of Thailand, lower Laos, and Cambodia.

The Meteorology department has issued a warning to people living in the affected area to be vigilant for accumulated rainfall, which could lead to sudden flooding and flash floods, especially in foothills near waterways and low-lying areas.

Bangkok and its vicinity, meanwhile, will see a 70% chance of rain.

Wave height in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand is expected to reach 1-2 metres, higher in areas with thunderstorms. Small vessels are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in storm-hit areas.