‘Big Joke’ put in charge of security affairs, as new police chief assigns jobs
The new Royal Thai Police (RTP) chief Pol General Torsak Sukvimol met his deputies privately on Tuesday to hand out responsibilities, RTP spokesman Pol Lt-General Archayon Kraithong said.
According to Archayon, Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, who was previously in charge of investigations has been put in charge of security and special affairs. The post left vacant by Surachate has been filled by Pol Lt-General Than Chuwong, the spokesman added.
The rest of the deputy chiefs were assigned the following jobs:
• Pol General Roy Ingkhapairoj: Legal affairs and cases
• Pol General Kitrat Phanphet: Crime suppression and prevention
• Pol Lt-General Sarawut Karnphanit: Administrative affairs
• Pol Lt-General Kraiboon Suadsong: Internal affairs in his capacity as acting deputy police chief
Archayon said the jobs were assigned based on each deputy police chief’s choices.
Before the meeting, Torsak met his deputies and assistants for luncheon. The press, which was allowed to observe this meeting, reported an amicable setting. Surachate, who was a strong contender for the top cop’s job, was seated next to Torsak and was the last to leave the table.
Surachate’s house was raided by commando police a few days before the Police Commission gave Torsak the police chief’s post. The raid was widely seen as a move to discredit Surachate. It is believed that the two have patched up their differences.