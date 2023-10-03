‘Big Joke’ put in charge of security affairs, as new police chief assigns jobs

Archayon said the jobs were assigned based on each deputy police chief’s choices.

Before the meeting, Torsak met his deputies and assistants for luncheon. The press, which was allowed to observe this meeting, reported an amicable setting. Surachate, who was a strong contender for the top cop’s job, was seated next to Torsak and was the last to leave the table.

Surachate’s house was raided by commando police a few days before the Police Commission gave Torsak the police chief’s post. The raid was widely seen as a move to discredit Surachate. It is believed that the two have patched up their differences.