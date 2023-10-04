Police ask the public not to share images of shooting incident
Pol. Lt. Gen. Archayon Kraithong, the spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police, has appealed to the public to refrain from sharing images and video clips related to violent incidents involving minors. This request comes in light of yesterday’s tragic event at Siam Paragon shopping mall.
On October 3, Archayon expressed condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives and those who were injured. He also issued a warning to users of online social platforms not to share images or video clips related to the incident, including footage of the event itself, as well as images of the deceased and the injured. He emphasised the importance of understanding the impact that such content can have on the affected families.
“Violent incidents of this nature often provoke anger, resentment, grief, fear, and anxiety among the public. Sharing or forwarding excessively graphic images or videos serves no purpose and can have wide-ranging negative consequences on both individuals and society as a whole,” Archayon said.
It can also infringe upon personal privacy rights and have a significant impact on the mental health and well-being of those who view the content, he added.
Additionally, presenting or forwarding images of those who are injured or have lost their lives due to such incidents is a violation of personal rights.
He also called on the public to use social media platforms positively and responsibly and urged individuals to provide useful information to law enforcement agencies and exercise caution when using or engaging with social media.
Furthermore, he encouraged parents and guardians to guide and educate their children and adolescents about responsible online behaviour and the potential emotional impact of viewing violent content. It is crucial to care for and assess one's mental well-being and that of those around them who may have been exposed to such graphic images or videos.