Police ask the public not to share images of shooting incident

On October 3, Archayon expressed condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives and those who were injured. He also issued a warning to users of online social platforms not to share images or video clips related to the incident, including footage of the event itself, as well as images of the deceased and the injured. He emphasised the importance of understanding the impact that such content can have on the affected families.

“Violent incidents of this nature often provoke anger, resentment, grief, fear, and anxiety among the public. Sharing or forwarding excessively graphic images or videos serves no purpose and can have wide-ranging negative consequences on both individuals and society as a whole,” Archayon said.