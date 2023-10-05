Anutin’s tough new policy will not allow public to own even BB guns

The deputy premier on Thursday presided over a meeting to review the laws governing gun ownership in Thailand, following the deadly shooting in Bangkok on Tuesday that took the lives of two foreigners and left five others injured.

Several senior officials, including the director-general of the Department of Provincial Administration Attasit Samphanrat, attended the meeting.

Anutin, who is also the Interior Minister, said that he had decided to entrust Attasit with looking into the rules on the use of firearms and other weapons and reporting back to him to determine which ones needed to be revised.

He said he would not allow ordinary people to get a permit to own a firearm, not even imitation ones like BB guns or blank guns, as they were dangerous and needed to be regulated,