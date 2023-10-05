Bloated carcass of Bryde’s whale spotted off the coast of Phechaburi

The crew of "Chok Omsup", a fishing boat, spotted a huge carcass drifting in the sea about five kilometres north of Cha-am beach in Phetchaburi.

The crew alerted the Phetchaburi Marine Resources Conservation Centre in the morning and the director of the centre, Chokchai Atikkapalee, dispatched officials to the Saphan Hin pier for checking.

The fishing boat towed the carcass to the pier to wait for the marine officials.