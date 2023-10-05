Floods in central provinces worsen, Chao Phraya Dam increases water discharge

The Kamphaeng Phet provincial administration said the Sri Mongkol Wachiranusorn Bridge across the Ping River linking Tambon Wang Kaem and Tambon Mae Lat in Klong Klung district collapsed at about 50 minutes past midnight.

It collapsed just a day after the provincial administration closed access to the 19-year-old bridge after local residents spotted that one of its pillars had been almost washed away by days of strong currents in the Ping River.

No one was injured in the incident.

In Chai Nat, irrigation officials increased the water discharge from the Chao Phraya Dam to the rate of 1,479 cubic metres per second from 1,200cm at the end of last month, as the water level in the dam was rising fast due to floodwaters flowing in from upstream provinces.