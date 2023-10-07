Sepak takraw teams add 2 more golds to Thailand’s medal lineup at Hangzhou Games

The men’s squad defeated long-time rivals Malaysia 2-0 (21-15, 21-19) in a thrillingly contested match, particularly in the second set.

The victory saw Thailand regaining the gold it won last time in the 2014 Asiad held in Incheon, South Korea.

This was the sixth Asian Games title for the men’s sepak takraw squads after five consecutive achievements in 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014.

Malaysia won gold at the previous Asiad in 2018.

Also on Saturday, the Thai women’s sepak takraw team beat Vietnam 2-0 (21-15, 21-12) in the final, adding another gold to Thailand in the medal tally.

This was the fifth time for the women’s squads to win Asian Games gold medals after their previous successes in 1998, 2002, 2006, and 2010.



