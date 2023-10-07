Sepak takraw teams add 2 more golds to Thailand’s medal lineup at Hangzhou Games
Thailand’s both sepak takraw teams won gold in the men’s and women’s inter-regu final competitions at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games in China on Saturday.
The men’s squad defeated long-time rivals Malaysia 2-0 (21-15, 21-19) in a thrillingly contested match, particularly in the second set.
The victory saw Thailand regaining the gold it won last time in the 2014 Asiad held in Incheon, South Korea.
This was the sixth Asian Games title for the men’s sepak takraw squads after five consecutive achievements in 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014.
Malaysia won gold at the previous Asiad in 2018.
Also on Saturday, the Thai women’s sepak takraw team beat Vietnam 2-0 (21-15, 21-12) in the final, adding another gold to Thailand in the medal tally.
This was the fifth time for the women’s squads to win Asian Games gold medals after their previous successes in 1998, 2002, 2006, and 2010.
Altogether, Thailand’s sepak takraw team have met their target of winning four gold medals at the Hangzhou Games.
With two more golds from sepak takraw, Thailand has won 12 gold medals at this year’s Asiad, which was postponed from last year due to the pandemic.
Thailand is now in the 7th place in the medal tally, with 12 golds, 14 silvers, and 31 bronzes.
The hosts China tops the medal count, with 192 golds, 106 silvers, and 66 bronzes.