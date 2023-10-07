Consumers council backs 20-baht MRT fares for expanded accessibility

Saree Ongsomwang, TCC secretary-general, said the council had conducted a study on reducing the fare on the entire Bangkok MRT network.

The government, meanwhile, is heavily subsidising the MRT’s Red and Purple lines as it has been making losses.

However, the TCC reckons these losses can be reduced because cheaper fares will encourage more commuters to use the train services.

The council added that subsidising mass transit fares is a common global practice, with no instance of the public bearing the full cost of public transportation, Saree said.

TCC is also advocating the development of public transportation systems across 32 provinces, with the goal of ensuring daily access for all citizens, with fares not exceeding 5-10% of the minimum wage, approximately 35 baht per day.

“We support the government’s 20-baht train fare policy and are confident it can be done. Setting the train fare at 20 baht will allow everyone to spend just 40 baht on commuting to and from work,” Saree said.

“TCC is actively pushing for this in Bangkok and other provinces, so commuters have convenient, safe and affordable transportation options.”

The proposal to implement the 20-baht fair on the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA)’s Purple and Red lines from December 1 is currently under consideration by the Cabinet. The new fare policy will not affect passengers who are currently charged 14-17 baht per trip or fares granted to senior citizens.

Meanwhile, MRTA deputy governor Vithaya Punmongkol said fares on the Yellow, Blue and Purple lines have already been reduced . The fare reduction will also applied to the Pink Line once it starts operating by the end of the year.