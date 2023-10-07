Consumers council backs 20-baht MRT fares for expanded accessibility
The Thailand Consumers Council (TCC) believes the proposed 20-baht fare for Bangkok Metro commuters is very feasible and will enhance public transportation accessibility.
Saree Ongsomwang, TCC secretary-general, said the council had conducted a study on reducing the fare on the entire Bangkok MRT network.
The government, meanwhile, is heavily subsidising the MRT’s Red and Purple lines as it has been making losses.
However, the TCC reckons these losses can be reduced because cheaper fares will encourage more commuters to use the train services.
The council added that subsidising mass transit fares is a common global practice, with no instance of the public bearing the full cost of public transportation, Saree said.
TCC is also advocating the development of public transportation systems across 32 provinces, with the goal of ensuring daily access for all citizens, with fares not exceeding 5-10% of the minimum wage, approximately 35 baht per day.
“We support the government’s 20-baht train fare policy and are confident it can be done. Setting the train fare at 20 baht will allow everyone to spend just 40 baht on commuting to and from work,” Saree said.
“TCC is actively pushing for this in Bangkok and other provinces, so commuters have convenient, safe and affordable transportation options.”
The proposal to implement the 20-baht fair on the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA)’s Purple and Red lines from December 1 is currently under consideration by the Cabinet. The new fare policy will not affect passengers who are currently charged 14-17 baht per trip or fares granted to senior citizens.
Meanwhile, MRTA deputy governor Vithaya Punmongkol said fares on the Yellow, Blue and Purple lines have already been reduced . The fare reduction will also applied to the Pink Line once it starts operating by the end of the year.
Meanwhile, the 20-baht train fare policy will reduce revenue by about 190 million baht or about 60% of the current revenue. However, the reduced fare is expected to increase the number of commuters by about 10,000 per day. This would not only reduce the time people spend commuting but will also reduce air pollution and use of fossil fuels.
Assoc Prof Dr Pramuan Surejaruwattana from Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Engineering said the government should explore long-term policies to reduce costs, such as building trains locally and developing state-owned land for commercial purposes.
Ultimately, he said, the key focus should not just be on fare reduction, but rather on broader strategies to reduce the burden on the government and promote self-sufficiency. Pramuan also said that he hopes the government will address these challenges as a national priority and enhance transport accessibility for all citizens.