One Thai killed, 11 held hostage in Hamas attack on Israel: PM

The Hamas-led attacks on Saturday has left hundreds dead.

The PM told reporters on Sunday that the Israeli ambassador to Thailand had updated him on the situation at 4am on Sunday. He said it was not known yet where the Thais were being held hostage.

According to the Thai Ministry of Labour, two Thai workers, aged 36 and 39, were from Udon Thani province. The ministry was also aware of one Thai labourer in Mishmeret, an agricultural community in central Israel, being injured after being shot by the militants.

Srettha said that the Royal Thai Air Force was prepared to evacuate Thai citizens living in the Jewish state via the C-130 aircraft, but said Israel had closed its airspace.

Following the massive surprise attack by terrorists from Gaza on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of emergency and said that his country was "at war" with Hamas.