PM Srettha denounces attacks on Israel
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has strongly condemned the attacks in Israel on Saturday that left hundreds dead and thousands injured.
Hamas fighters launched thousands of missile strikes from Gaza into various areas in Israel and also infiltrated, going on a killing spree and taking hostages.
Srettha expressed concern regarding reports of Thai citizens in Israel being captured by hostile forces. The Thai government is currently confirming the information with Israeli authorities.
Srettha stated via his official social media account: "I condemn the attacks in Israel, attacks that are inhumane, causing innocent lives to be lost and injuries. I express my deepest condolences to the Israeli government and people. This incident should not have happened, and I join the global community in condemning such actions."
"I have ordered the Air Force to prepare Airbus A340 and C-130 aircraft for the immediate evacuation of Thai citizens from Israel. Assistant to Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Panpakdi Pattanakul is aware and ready to execute the operation. I am closely monitoring the situation along with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We are deeply concerned about reports that two or more Thai nationals have been captured. We are currently verifying information with Israeli authorities. The Air Force and medical emergency units are making preparations. I want all Thai citizens to return home safely."
Earlier, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had stated through his official X account: "I am aware of the situation in Israel, where there have been reports of rockets from Gaza hitting and causing casualties. The situation remains unsettled, and a state of war has been declared in Israel."
"I am deeply concerned about Thai citizens. Several provinces' governors have coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reporting that some Thai workers have been affected. The government has expedited urgent assistance. I urge the Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv to provide immediate and full assistance to Thai citizens. Thai citizens in Israel can contact the Embassy's Hotline at +972 54 6368150 24 hours daily."
Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Panpree Phathithanukorn said: "We have not received any reports of Thai citizens being injured or losing their lives in the current incident. Please wait for official confirmation to avoid confusion.”
The situation in Israel remains unclear. Currently, the Thai ambassador to Israel is in a shelter, unable to communicate or provide updates. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is making efforts to contact and closely monitor the situation.
Foreign Minister Panpree said that the prime minister had instructed the Air Force to prepare aircraft immediately for the evacuation of Thai citizens if necessary. They can take off immediately. The Air Force has kept Airbus A340 and C-130 planes ready for the evacuation of Thai citizens from Israel.
Regarding the Airbus A340-500 and C-130 planes, which were previously used to evacuate Thai citizens from earthquakes in Turkey and unrest in Sudan, preparations include assessing the readiness of the destination airport, medical air transport, security measures, and more. The mission will be executed immediately upon government orders.
The journey to Israel requires crossing the airspace of up to nine countries, taking approximately 9 hours. Coordination with the destination country is necessary to confirm the availability of airspace for landing. If unavailable, the planes would land in nearby countries before evacuating Thai citizens back home, the foreign minister said.
The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on its Facebook page: "If Thai citizens in Israel need urgent assistance, please contact the Royal Thai Embassy at +972 546368150. For those who need additional information or wish to inquire about relatives in Israel, please contact the Department of Consular Affairs' Call Center at +662 5728442 (24 hours) and the Emergency Protection and Assistance Unit for Thai nationals abroad at +66 64-019-8530, +66 64-019-8907, +66 99-616-4786, or +662 5751047-51, +662 575 1053 (during office hours).