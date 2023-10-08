PM Srettha denounces attacks on Israel

Hamas fighters launched thousands of missile strikes from Gaza into various areas in Israel and also infiltrated, going on a killing spree and taking hostages.

Srettha expressed concern regarding reports of Thai citizens in Israel being captured by hostile forces. The Thai government is currently confirming the information with Israeli authorities.

Srettha stated via his official social media account: "I condemn the attacks in Israel, attacks that are inhumane, causing innocent lives to be lost and injuries. I express my deepest condolences to the Israeli government and people. This incident should not have happened, and I join the global community in condemning such actions."

"I have ordered the Air Force to prepare Airbus A340 and C-130 aircraft for the immediate evacuation of Thai citizens from Israel. Assistant to Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Panpakdi Pattanakul is aware and ready to execute the operation. I am closely monitoring the situation along with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We are deeply concerned about reports that two or more Thai nationals have been captured. We are currently verifying information with Israeli authorities. The Air Force and medical emergency units are making preparations. I want all Thai citizens to return home safely."

Earlier, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had stated through his official X account: "I am aware of the situation in Israel, where there have been reports of rockets from Gaza hitting and causing casualties. The situation remains unsettled, and a state of war has been declared in Israel."