Thai workers in Israel held hostage, one possibly injured

Currently, there are about 5,000 Thai nationals residing in the area near the Gaza Strip.

The Thai embassy in Israel reported that on Saturday, at around 6.30am local time (10.30am Thailand time), missiles rained on Israel, from the border with the Gaza Strip to the central part of the country, including Tel Aviv, neighbouring cities, and Netivot. The embassy has disseminated videos instructing Thai nationals in Israel on what to do when emergency warning signals are fired.