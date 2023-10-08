Thai workers in Israel held hostage, one possibly injured
A Thai worker in Mishmeret, an agricultural community in central Israel may have been injured, while a Thai couple is being detained by Palestinian militants, according to Thai Foreign Ministry's initial reports
Currently, there are about 5,000 Thai nationals residing in the area near the Gaza Strip.
The Thai embassy in Israel reported that on Saturday, at around 6.30am local time (10.30am Thailand time), missiles rained on Israel, from the border with the Gaza Strip to the central part of the country, including Tel Aviv, neighbouring cities, and Netivot. The embassy has disseminated videos instructing Thai nationals in Israel on what to do when emergency warning signals are fired.
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Foreign Minister Panpree Phathithanukorn have told the embassy to take care of Thai nationals and closely monitor the situation.
Israel has declared an emergency within an 80-kilometre radius of the Gaza Strip, including Tel Aviv, and has opened public bomb shelters in various cities. The Ministry of Tourism of Israel has issued warnings to tourists.
The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said the ministry would closely monitor the situation and give regular updates. Affected Thai nationals can contact the Thai embassy on (+972) 546368150 and the Operations Centre for the Protection and Welfare of Thai Nationals Abroad on 02 5751047-51.