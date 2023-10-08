Thai death toll in Israel rises to two, says Parnpree
The number of Thai workers killed in the attack on Israel has risen to two, with eight other Thais injured, Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara said on Sunday.
Separately, a Government House source said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was updated on the latest death toll by the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv at 12.50pm on Sunday. The premier is currently in Hong Kong.
Parnpree, who is also deputy prime minister, said five of the eight injured were being treated at the Soroka Medical Centre in Beersheba, while the remaining three were waiting for help from Israeli troops.
He said the Thai embassy has confirmed that two Thai workers have been killed and 11 have been captured.
Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in a surprise attack on Saturday morning.
After the attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that his country was “at war” with Hamas.
Meanwhile, Parnpree quoted the embassy as saying that Israeli troops cannot ascertain where exactly the fighting is taking place, so it is difficult to confirm the casualties.
He added that the Thai government would inform the families of the victims before officially releasing their names.
Parnpree said Srettha has ordered the Royal Thai Airforce to keep a plane ready to evacuate Thai workers once Israel opens its airspace.
Several countries have been unable to evacuate their citizens due to the closure of Israeli airspace.
The foreign minister added that all foreign workers in Israel, including Thais, have undergone drills and know how to stay safe in bunkers during the time of fighting.
Thailand’s Ambassador to Israel Pannabha Chandraramya said Israeli troops were fighting with Hamas militants near the Gaza Strip and have recaptured two areas.
She added that the recaptured areas were not where Thai workers had been taken hostage and that the embassy could not contact them.
The envoy added that the hostages also included Israelis and workers from other countries.
Pannabha explained that Thais were not targeted but were taken hostage by Hamas because they simply happened to be in the wrong place.
Government sources have released an unofficial list of injured Thai workers and those who have been captured, namely:
Hospitalised:
• Sommana Saeja (slightly injured)
• Ratchakorn Putthasorn (slightly injured)
• Manote Sithong (seriously injured)
• Wimarn Wongchampa (slightly injured)
Awaiting help from Israeli troops:
• Chatree Chasri (shot in one of his legs)
• Atiwat Puansri (slightly injured)
• Thiraporn Thavornklang (slightly injured)
Eight of 11 captured workers:
• Kiartisak Phatee
• Manee Jirachart
• Komkrit Chombua
• Pongsathorn (surname unknown)
• Anucha Angkaew
• Boonthom Phankong
• Natthawee Moolgun