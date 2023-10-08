Thai death toll in Israel rises to two, says Parnpree

Separately, a Government House source said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was updated on the latest death toll by the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv at 12.50pm on Sunday. The premier is currently in Hong Kong.

Parnpree, who is also deputy prime minister, said five of the eight injured were being treated at the Soroka Medical Centre in Beersheba, while the remaining three were waiting for help from Israeli troops.

He said the Thai embassy has confirmed that two Thai workers have been killed and 11 have been captured.

Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in a surprise attack on Saturday morning.