Thai worker cites unconfirmed reports saying 6 fellow citizens killed in Hamas attack
A Thai worker in Israel said he was worried about fellow Thais based in southern Israel after the Hamas militant group launched a surprise attack early on Saturday.
The worker, who identified himself as Bao (brother) Songkran, posted a five-minute video clip on Sunday describing what he has learned about the attack so far.
In the clip, Songkran said he was lucky to be based in northern Israel, which is well away from the area under attack.
He also said that his employer did not allow workers to leave the camp, adding that he has been monitoring the situation and has received unconfirmed reports that up to six Thais may have been killed.
He said a friend from Udon Thani, named Art, was among those captured and he was concerned about his safety.
Songkran said he had learned from other Thais that Hamas militants had dug a tunnel under the Gaza wall and were firing at civilians.
In his clip, he said that he and other Thais in Israel were monitoring the situation closely and hoped all his fellow Thais would be safe.
He added that they all hoped the Labour Department would extend help soon instead of leaving them alone to fend for themselves.