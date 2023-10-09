Evacuation orders and snake defences as floods rise in northern Thailand

Phitsanulok officials on Monday delivered survival kits and other necessities to more than 300 households in Wang Thong district, which has been flooded since last weekend. The district’s main road, Highway 12, is still under 30-50cm of water and impassable for small vehicles.

Officials have deployed water pumps in Wang Thong’s commercial area and predict the flood will subside by Monday evening if there is no more rain.

In Phichit’s Pho Prathap Chang district, villagers are erecting fishing nets around first-storey windows to keep out snakes seeking shelter from the flood.

Villager Rangsan Klomjit said on Monday that he had already caught one cobra in his protective fishing net this year, adding that he caught 13 during last year’s floods.

The Yom River burst its banks following continuous rain on Saturday, flooding some 600 households in the four Phichit districts of Sam Ngam, Pho Prathap Chang, Bueng Narang and Bang Mun Nak.

On Monday, the Yom water level had risen 11cm in 24 hours to 5.38 metres, sending more floodwater gushing into riverside communities.

Some 580 rai of Phichit rice fields – roughly the size of 230 football pitches – have been flooded.