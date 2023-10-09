1,099 Thais register to return home, some Thais taken hostage may have been freed

All Thai workers in Israel have been informed of the evacuation procedure and 1,099 told the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv that they want to return home. However, 22 others have said they want to stay.

All in all, there are 30,000 Thais working in Israel and some 5,000 of them are in the Gaza Strip area, the spokeswoman added.

Kanchana said the Thai government is calling on nearby countries like Jordan to grant permission for Thai workers to travel there by land before being flown back.

She said the evacuations may use military, commercial or chartered flights based on the number of workers who want to return.

She added that the Israeli Foreign Ministry has kept all embassies informed of the situation, and does not recommend the evacuation of foreign nationals.

The Israeli government has told other countries that the situation in Israel is still safe and the airport is still open, though flights have dropped by 50%.

She said the Israeli government recommended foreign governments use commercial planes if they still want to evacuate their citizens. If they want to use other planes, they must first seek permission from the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Kanchana added.