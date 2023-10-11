Downpours to continue over much of Thailand

This weather pattern is due to a low-pressure system moving across the lower central region, eastern region, and upper southern region converging with a moderate high-pressure area over China. The southwestern monsoon, meanwhile, continues to prevail over the southern region and the Gulf of Thailand.

People in these areas are advised to be cautious of heavy and accumulated rainfall, which may lead to sudden floods and run-offs, especially in hilly areas near waterways and low-lying areas.

For the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to be around 1 metre high, and over 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms. Small vessels are advised to be cautious and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.