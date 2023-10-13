Israeli reservists prepare to return home to battle Hamas

The Israeli government has announced the mobilisation of 360,000 troops, marking the country's largest military reinforcement ever, in response to the recent attacks by Hamas, which have resulted in numerous casualties.

The Israeli army has responded with significant air strikes in Gaza and is expected to launch ground operations soon.

El Al revealed that flights from Bangkok and New York would operate this Saturday, utilising Boeing 787 planes to transport the reservists back to Israel to fight Hamas. El Al clarified that these military personnel would not incur any expenses as they were receiving support from the airline and major financial institutions in the United States.

Normally, El Al, as Israel’s national airline, refrains from operating flights on Saturdays, a significant day in the Jewish faith known as Shabbat. However, this Saturday's flight marks the first time in 40 years that the airline is making an exception to its policy to support the military mobilisation effort.