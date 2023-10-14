Thai students' plastic wedding gown wins the hearts of netizens

A viral video posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday by fashion designer @italybutoncrack has attracted 2.7 million views, over 10,000 likes and nearly 1,000 forwards.

The poster said: “These Thai schoolers made a wedding dress literally out of plastic bags. Like, are we seeing the way this dress is flowing??? The Talent.”

The 33-second video shows a group of students, reportedly from a school in Phrae province, completing their science project in a classroom by fashioning a wedding dress from wires and white plastic bags, complete with a white bouquet made from reused paper.

At the end of the video, the “bride” throws the bouquet at groups of spectators visiting the science week fair in the school gym to simulate a complete wedding atmosphere.