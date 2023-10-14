Government aiming to fly back at least 400 Thais from Israel daily
The Foreign Ministry announced that arrangements were being made to evacuate up to 400 Thai citizens per day from the conflict in Israel.
The announcement was made after the ministry held a special meeting with the Rapid Response Centre on Saturday.
After the meeting, the ministry said Thai diplomats in Tel Aviv would oversee the removal of 98 Thai citizens via the “flydubai” airline. These individuals will first fly to Dubai. The flight is scheduled to arrive at U-Tapao Airport on Sunday (October 15).
Also on Sunday, the Thai embassy in Israel will facilitate the evacuation of 137 Thai citizens using military aircraft. They will land at Don Mueang Airport on Monday at 4.40am.
The government will also utilise special flights provided by Israel’s El Al Airlines, Thai Airways as well as other commercial airlines.
Currently, some 7,058 Thais have been asking to be brought home.
As for casualties, Israeli authorities reported three Thai workers were killed, bringing the total to 24. The number of injured workers has risen by two, bringing the total to 16, while the number of hostages remains at 16.
As for bringing the bodies of deceased Thai citizens back home, it is expected to take a while. The Thai embassy said it is coordinating with the company appointed by Israel to manage the remains of foreign nationals for repatriation. The company has said it is working to make the repatriation possible, and that Israel would cover all costs.
Typically, Israel takes approximately seven days to confirm the identities of the deceased, but during wartime, this process may take longer.
As for claims that Hamas spoke in Thai to Thai migrant workers to deceive them into giving themselves up, the Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson insisted that Thais were not specific Hamas targets.
As for reports in which Hamas has claimed that 13 hostages have been killed, Thai authorities say it is still unconfirmed whether any were Thai citizens. The government is still waiting for confirmation.