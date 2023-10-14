Government aiming to fly back at least 400 Thais from Israel daily

The announcement was made after the ministry held a special meeting with the Rapid Response Centre on Saturday.

After the meeting, the ministry said Thai diplomats in Tel Aviv would oversee the removal of 98 Thai citizens via the “flydubai” airline. These individuals will first fly to Dubai. The flight is scheduled to arrive at U-Tapao Airport on Sunday (October 15).

Also on Sunday, the Thai embassy in Israel will facilitate the evacuation of 137 Thai citizens using military aircraft. They will land at Don Mueang Airport on Monday at 4.40am.

The government will also utilise special flights provided by Israel’s El Al Airlines, Thai Airways as well as other commercial airlines.