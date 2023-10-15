32 flights ready to evacuate some 5,700 Thais from Israel within Oct: Srettha

Hence, the centre has tasked all relevant government agencies to try and find more flights for evacuation.

“I affirm that state agencies are trying to use all channels to boost the number of flights to bring all Thais back within this month,” Sretha said.

The prime minister said evacuations can only be done by air, as Israel has closed all its ports.

He added that the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv was racing against time to try and bring some 400 Thais to the prepared shelter. Srettha added that the Thai government has been using all diplomatic channels, intelligence agencies, military contacts as well as connections with non-governmental organisations to secure the release of the 17 Thai hostages.

The Thai Foreign Ministry has also been negotiating with both Palestine and Israel to seek the release of the 17 Thais as soon as possible.

Srettha added that his government is still in the dark about when Hamas militants would free the Thai hostages.

He added that Hamas is not targeting Thais in particular as they had taken other nationals hostage too. He added that Thailand would not change its non-partisan stance when it comes to Middle East conflicts.